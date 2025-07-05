5 Famous Family Members Of NBA Stars Who Made Their Own Mark Outside Basketball

They may be related to NBA legends, but these five individuals built success far away from basketball. One rules fashion, another writes books. Discover how they stepped out of the shadows.

Daughter of NBA icon Dennis Rodman, Trinity Rodman didn't follow her father's footsteps into basketball, but she sprinted toward soccer instead. A standout forward in the NWSL and a mainstay on the U.S. Women's National Team, Trinity has already played at the FIFA Women's World Cup and represented the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Away from the pitch, Trinity's creativity found another outlet. She's authored two children's books, Wake Up and Kick It with Trinity Rodman, and even caught media attention after being spotted at Wimbledon cheering on American tennis star Ben Shelton.

Stephen Curry might dominate the hardwood, but his wife Ayesha Curry has taken over the culinary world. A cookbook author and philanthropist, she launched her first cooking YouTube channel in 2014 before moving to the Food Network with her series Ayesha's Home Kitchen.

With Stephen, she co-founded the Learn. Foundation, focusing on childhood nutrition, education, and active play. The couple has helped transform public schoolyards in Oakland, showing that Ayesha's impact goes well beyond the kitchen.

While she was once married to Shaquille O'Neal, Shaunie O'Neal's success has nothing to do with basketball stats. She built her identity as a producer and reality TV figure, best known for creating Basketball Wives, a series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at life beyond the NBA spotlight.

Shaunie also appeared in Shaunie's Home Court, giving audiences a closer look at her life as a single mother post-divorce. Through her initiative Let's Talk About It, she's opened space for community conversations on mental health and relationships.

Married to Dwyane Wade since 2014, Gabrielle Union isn't known for basketball ties, she's known for her screen presence. She starred in films like Bad Boys II, The Brothers, and She's All That, and gained critical acclaim for her lead role in Being Mary Jane.

Off-screen, Gabrielle has used her voice for causes that matter. From children's literacy to women's empowerment and mental health advocacy, she remains a force in activism as much as entertainment.

Kyrie Irving's sister, Asia Irving, didn't enter the sports world, but she styled it. A fashion designer and stylist, she's worked with names like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird. Her reach extends across New York, LA, and Miami.

Asia Irving owns and operates multiple fashion ventures, including Elizabeth Smith, Crib Rock Couture, and Sydney. Her work has appeared on the pages of Vogue, InStyle, and Sports Illustrated.