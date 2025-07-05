Kate Middleton's Secret Edge: She Always Beats Prince William At THIS Sport

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince William might be competitive by nature, but when it comes to tennis, he knows better than to challenge his wife. Turns out, Kate Middleton almost always wins when the Prince and Princess of Wales square off on the court. And this isn't just royal gossip - it comes straight from tennis legend Rod Laver, who shared the tidbit a few years ago after chatting with the couple in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

“I'd met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get a chance to chat with them a little bit. They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn't beat her,” Laver told the Daily Mail in 2020.

Kate Middleton's tennis skills

It's really not surprising that Kate's the better player. She also hands out the trophies at Wimbledon - a job she clearly enjoys. The Princess of Wales is also not just a spectator.

Kate has rallied with big names like Roger Federer and Emma Raducanu, the latter once praised her“incredible forehand.” So when William jokes about never beating her, it's probably not just modesty - she's got real skills.

Competition runs deep in their marriage

Kate and William, both 43, have always loved a bit of friendly competition. Over the years, they've taken each other on in all sorts of challenges - from sailing races and running tracks to spin bikes and even ping pong - often during their public appearances.

Their competitive streak isn't limited to sports either. Whether it's rolling out dough balls at a bakery or mixing cocktails behind the bar, they seem to enjoy testing each other - and keeping the energy light, reports People.

Even on podcasts, their dynamic has come up. During a 2023 episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, hosted by Mike Tindall (who's married to William's cousin Zara), Kate's drive to win became the punchline.

“I'm not going to say you're uber competitive,” Mike joked.

“I'm not competitive at all,” Kate replied with a smile.

“I've seen her play beer pong!” Mike added, as everyone laughed.

Kate might deliver her lines with charm, but those who know her best say the competitiveness is real. And William? He's learned to pick his battles, at least when tennis rackets are involved.

Whatever the sport, it's clear these two know how to keep things fun - and just a little bit fiery - both on and off the court.

