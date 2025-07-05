Ex-Jet Airways CEO Shares Pics Of Garbage-Filled Gurugram Streets, Then Jeers: 'Want To Build Disneyland In Haryana?'
On Saturday, Kapoor shared photos on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, showing piles of rubbish strewn along a roadside in Sector 44, Gurugram. Several cows could be seen standing or resting amidst the garbage. The images, clicked from inside a car, also included a screenshot from Google Maps to confirm the location.
Kapoor wrote,“Months later, worse than ever before. Shame on you, @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram @cmohry - no respect for the land, for tax-paying citizens, and not even for the cows! And you want to build a Disneyland in Haryana? Ludicrous!”
Kapoor Defended Air India After Ahmedabad Crash
Kapoor has also been in the news recently for defending Air India following the fatal crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad this June, which claimed more than 260 lives.
Responding to social media calls for banning the airline, he wrote,“Amazing! Tens, even hundreds of thousands are killed in road & rail accidents each year in India - 2,000+ a year on Mumbai's suburban rail alone - and people don't bat an eyelid. Air India has had a stellar safety record for decades. One tragedy and people lose all sense of perspective.”
He further pointed out the global safety record of the aircraft, saying,“Maybe because until the tragedy of AI-171, the Boeing 787 had flown over 5 million flights since its launch without a crash or fatality? Air turnbacks and minor tech glitches occur several times a day across all aircraft types. Flying remains the safest form of transportation.”
