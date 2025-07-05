Indigo Delhi-Pune Flight Delayed Over 4 Hours After Pilot Falls Ill Before Takeoff
Passengers watched as airport staff rushed to assist the crew member while IndiGo scrambled to find backup pilots. The unexpected delay frustrated travelers, some heading to important meetings or connecting flights. This incident highlights how crew health issues can ripple through travel plans without warning.Flight further delayed by Pune airspace restrictions
IndiGo assigned a new flight crew, but the plane didn't leave until 10:27 AM – approximately 4.5 hours late. Making matters worse, temporary air traffic restrictions at Pune Airport added even more waiting time.
IndiGo said in a statement, "One of our cockpit crew scheduled to operate IndiGo flight 6E 2262 from Delhi to Pune on July 4, felt unwell before take-off and the aircraft returned to bay, following the standard operating procedures (SOP)."
Aviation experts say such incidents stress why airlines need backup crews ready. IndiGo apologized but emphasized that safety comes first.
This isn't new for IndiGo: Only last September, a Pune-Bengaluru flight was delayed 5 hours when a pilot refused to fly after hitting duty time limits.
During the latest delay, travelers could only wait as airlines aren't required to compensate for crew-related disruptions under DGCA rules. Aviation blogger Ayush Kumar noted in relation to a previous incident:“Such delays reveal staffing gaps – airlines must roster backup pilots during peak hours”. Flight tracking data shows IndiGo averages 40-minute delays nationally, but this 4.5-hour holdup was unusually long.
Airlines follow strict "flight duty time limitations" (FDTL) to prevent exhausted pilots from flying.
IndiGo's policy states they'll rebook or refund tickets for delays over 2 hours, but many passengers don't know how to claim this. Aviation officials confirm summer's high heat and schedule pressure increase crew health risks.
