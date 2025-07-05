Archbishop Gabriel Malzaire On Recent Homicides In St Lucia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

It is with deep sadness and concern that we reflect on the recent multiple homicides in our beloved country, Saint Lucia. These acts of violence prompt us to examine the state of our society and our values as a Christian community.

We must vehemently condemn these brutal acts on human life with every fiber of our being. At the same time, we recognize the need for collective responsibility in addressing the decadence of civility in our society, which seems to be losing its moral compass.

As a Christian community, we pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and for the consolation of their families in their pain and loss. We also pray for an increase in the human attributes that prevent senseless acts of crime and violence, such as:

– Proper parental guidance;

– Good family life;

– Respect for one another;

– Love for the common good;

– A basic fear of God;

– The denunciation of every form of evil.

In the light of the situation, I call on all Christians and people of goodwill to join us in a day of fast and prayer for our nation on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Let us work together to cultivate a society worthy of its name“Lucis,” meaning island of light. We owe it to our children to provide a place of tranquillity and genuine peace. May God lend a helping hand in this time of need.

AMEN!

