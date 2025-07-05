Czech Government Moves To Tighten Migration And Asylum Laws
The Czech government is set to introduce stricter migration and asylum rules as part of a broader effort to tighten control over the movement and settlement of migrants and asylum seekers, Azernews reports.
The country's Chamber of Deputies has approved a new draft law prepared by the ruling coalition. According to the bill's authors, the legislation aims to streamline international protection procedures, reduce the risk of system abuse, and enhance oversight over asylum applicants and migrants residing in the country.
The proposal is based on the European Union's Migration Pact and will now be submitted to the Senate for further consideration.
The draft law received support from all four coalition parties. However, opposition parties ANO and SPD voted against it, citing objections to the EU's Migration Pact, which they argue could lead to forced redistribution of migrants among member states. The Pirate Party remained neutral during the vote.
