Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Trump May Visit China Amid Invitations From World Leaders

President Trump May Visit China Amid Invitations From World Leaders


2025-07-05 03:08:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of visiting China, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to New Jersey, Trump revealed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally invited him.

“President Xi invited me there. He asked, 'Will you come?' He might also visit here. We have a good relationship,” Trump said.

However, Trump added that he has not yet decided on his next international trip.“Plans are always changing. We are planning a trip to Europe. I have also been invited to Turkiye. Honestly, I have received invitations from almost every country,” he noted.

MENAFN05072025000195011045ID1109763999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search