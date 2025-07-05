President Trump May Visit China Amid Invitations From World Leaders
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to New Jersey, Trump revealed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally invited him.
“President Xi invited me there. He asked, 'Will you come?' He might also visit here. We have a good relationship,” Trump said.
However, Trump added that he has not yet decided on his next international trip.“Plans are always changing. We are planning a trip to Europe. I have also been invited to Turkiye. Honestly, I have received invitations from almost every country,” he noted.
