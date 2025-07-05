Major Russian Gas Pipeline Explodes Near Vladivostok Intelligence
"A branch of the Vladivostok main gas pipeline, running along the Sea of Japan coastline, was destroyed in Russia's Far East as a result of an explosion followed by a fire," the source said.
According to the source, the pipeline supplies gas to multiple Russian military facilities located along the coast, including certain units of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet.
Part of the pipeline was commissioned in March 2025.
In addition, a water supply line providing drinking water to military garrisons was also destroyed in a separate blast.Read also: Ukraine strikes Russian factory producing key components for Shahed drones, Iskander missiles
The explosions occurred at around 01:00-02:00 on July 5, 2025, and triggered a large fire. Russian security services and repair crews later arrived at the scene.
To prevent the spread of information among local residents - especially amid celebrations of Vladivostok's 165th anniversary - authorities reportedly cut mobile internet and communications in the Lazurnaya Bay (Shamora) area.
Photo: unsplash
