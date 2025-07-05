Trump Says Not Sure If He Can End War In Ukraine
When asked whether or not he is confident that he will be able to find an end to the fighting, Trump said, "I don't know. I can't tell you whether or not that's going to happen."
When asked if ending the war was a priority, the president said, "Yes. I'd like to see it happen."
"We helped a lot of countries. The Ukraine situation - that's a Biden deal. It's not a Trump deal. I'm trying to get it finished off," he added.Read also: Trump calls phone conversation with Zelensky 'good' and strategic'
Politico noted that throughout the campaign, Trump pledged to end the fighting between the two countries on day one of entering office. He later backtracked in an interview with TIME Magazine, calling the pledge "an exaggeration."
Trump has sought to broker a peace agreement between the two countries. But in the past, he has threatened to walk away from the war, amid his increasing frustration with the continued fighting.
The Pentagon earlier this week paused some arms shipments to Ukraine, citing concerns that U.S. ammunition stockpiles were becoming too depleted.
On Thursday, Trump confirmed he had discussed the war with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, though he said the conversation yielded "no progress" and left him disappointed. He later spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, describing the call as "good" and "strategic."
Photo: White House
