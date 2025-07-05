Climate Green Urges Victorians To 'Switch To Solar Before It's Too Late'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 5, 2025 2:16 am - Climate Green has rapidly become one of Melbourne's most trusted names in solar panel and heat pump installations, known for its customer-first approach and compliance with accredited government energy programs.

In a bold call to action, Climate Green, a leading accredited solar and energy-efficiency provider in Victoria, has launched its new public campaign:“Switch to Solar Before It's Too Late” - urging households to take full advantage of generous government rebates and future-proof their homes with clean, renewable energy solutions.

With electricity costs continuing to climb and rebate schemes tightening each year, now is the most cost-effective time for Victorians to transition to solar. According to Mr. Ravi Regmi, spokesperson for Climate Green:

“We are at a tipping point where delaying your solar installation could mean losing thousands in potential savings. The current rebate structure, both from the Victorian Government and Federal STCs, makes solar more affordable than ever. But these offers won't be around forever. That's why we're encouraging every homeowner to act now while these rebates are still strong.”

Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Go Solar

As an accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) and Solar Victoria programs, Climate Green is uniquely positioned to help customers access the full suite of incentives, including:

Solar Panel (PV) Rebate – Up to $1,400 off the cost of a solar system

Solar Battery Rebate – Up to $2,950 for eligible households

Small-scale Technology Certificates (STCs) – A federal incentive that lowers upfront costs

No-interest loan options – Spread payments over 4 years with $0 upfront

“Many people don't realise how much money they're leaving on the table,” said Mr. Regmi.“With the right system and the right partner, solar becomes an investment that pays for itself in just a few years.”

A Trusted Partner in a Crowded Market

Climate Green stands apart in a highly competitive market thanks to its customer-first approach, transparent pricing, and end-to-end project management. From site assessment and system design to installation, paperwork, and after-care service, everything is handled in-house - eliminating confusion and delays.

Mr. Regmi adds:

“There's a lot of noise out there in the solar market. But not all providers are accredited or compliant with government schemes. We take pride in being fully transparent, accredited, and focused on long-term customer satisfaction. Whether it's a small solar system or a full home energy upgrade with battery storage and heat pumps, we deliver solutions that make sense financially and environmentally.”

Environmental Impact Meets Financial Freedom

Beyond financial savings, the environmental benefit of switching to solar is undeniable. By replacing coal-powered electricity with renewable solar energy, households can reduce their carbon emissions by 3 to 4 tonnes per year - the equivalent of planting over 100 trees annually.

“You're not just saving money on bills - you're investing in a cleaner, healthier future for your children and the planet,” Mr. Regmi stated.

What Homeowners Can Expect with Climate Green

- Free home energy assessment

- Customised solar system recommendation

- Fast and compliant installation by licensed professionals

- Assistance with rebate applications and compliance paperwork

- Warranty-backed systems from trusted solar brands

- Local after-sales support across Victoria

About Climate Green

Climate Green is a proudly Australian-owned and operated provider of solar, heat pump, and energy-efficient installation services, dedicated to helping Victorians transition to a more sustainable, affordable energy future. As a fully VEU-accredited provider, Climate Green has helped hundreds of households across Melbourne and regional Victoria access government rebates, reduce their power bills, and electrify their homes with confidence.