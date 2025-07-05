403
Erdogan: Turkiye Against Attempts To Legitimize Terror Orgs. In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, July 5 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed categorical rejection of any attempts to legitimize the terrorist organizations and their offshoots in neighboring Syria.
Turkiye, in the meantime, backs all efforts aiming to promote peace, stability and prosperity in Syria, he told reporters on board the presidential plane while returning from a visit to Azerbaijan on Saturday.
President Erdogan said he believes that the current administration in Syria would speed up the march towards development and prosperity following the long-awaited decisions of the United States and the European Union to lift the economic sanctions.
On the process to rebuild Turkish-Syrian relations, he said the process advanced on a quicker pace which services the common interests of both countries.
He warned that any attempts to hamper peace and stability in Syria would be met with a Turkish response.
During his stay in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, President Erdogan took part in the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). (end)
