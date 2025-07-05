403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Death Toll Rises To 57,338 As Israel Continues War On Palestinian
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 5 (KUNA) -- Health Ministry in Gaza Strip announced on Saturday the death toll rose to 57,338 from Israel occupation's genocidal war on the Strip since October 2023.
A ministry statement said that 70 dead bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, in addition to 332 injured people, which took the total number of injuries to 135,957.
"Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, "it added.
The number of victims who arrived at hospitals while trying to obtain aid in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours had reached 23 dead, 54 wounded, bringing the total to 743 dead and 4,891 wounded, said statement.
Meanwhile, Gaza Strip is witnessing intense artillery shelling and bombing by Israeli warplanes, targeting a number of civilian homes and displaced persons' tents in the Al-Mawasi area in the coastal Khan Yunis district and the eastern areas of Gaza City.(end)
abk
A ministry statement said that 70 dead bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, in addition to 332 injured people, which took the total number of injuries to 135,957.
"Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them, "it added.
The number of victims who arrived at hospitals while trying to obtain aid in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours had reached 23 dead, 54 wounded, bringing the total to 743 dead and 4,891 wounded, said statement.
Meanwhile, Gaza Strip is witnessing intense artillery shelling and bombing by Israeli warplanes, targeting a number of civilian homes and displaced persons' tents in the Al-Mawasi area in the coastal Khan Yunis district and the eastern areas of Gaza City.(end)
abk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment