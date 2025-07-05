403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Restores Full Diplomatic Relations With Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 5 (KUNA) -- Eight months on from the collapse of Syria's Assad regime, the United Kingdom has officially re-established diplomatic relations with the Arab country following Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to Damascus on Saturday.
As the first UK Minister to visit in 14 years, Lammy emphasised that his country will support the Syrian Government to deliver its commitments to build a more secure and prosperous future for Syrians, increasing security in the wider region and the UK.
The Foreign Secretary met Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani to reiterate the importance of an inclusive and representative political transition in Syria and offer continued UK support to the Syrian people, according to a press release from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
"A stable Syria is in the UK's interests. We want to ensure that Daesh's territorial defeat endures, and they can never resurge, and we want to prevent vulnerable Syrians from being exploited by people smuggling gangs across Europe," the statement reads.
"Building closer diplomatic partnerships with Syria is critical to safeguard UK security, in line with the Government's Plan for Change," it added.
The statement quoted Secretary Lammy as saying, "As the first UK Minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad's brutal regime, I've seen first-hand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country."
"After over a decade of conflict, there is renewed hope for the Syrian people. The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.
"A stable Syria is in the UK's interests, reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons, tackling the threat of terrorism and delivering the Government's Plan for Change," he added.
During his visit to Syria, the Foreign Secretary met Syrian Civil Defence volunteers (White Helmets) to learn more about the vital work they carry out across the country, including with the safe removal of unexploded ordnance and emergency lifesaving medical work.
The fall of Assad presents an opportunity for the new Syrian government to fully declare and destroy Assad's evil chemical weapons programme.
As part of the visit, the UK has committed an additional GBP two million this financial year to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to support their vital work addressing the horrific legacy of Assad's chemical weapons in Syria.
The UK contribution will support the OPCW's operational requirements in Syria as they help the Syrian Government fulfil their commitments to eliminate Assad's chemical weapons once and for all.
Demonstrating the UK's continued commitment to sustainable development and Syria's recovery from conflict, the Foreign Secretary met women-led businesses in Syria, which have been supported by the UK's livelihoods and economic recovery programme.
UK support is set to continue, with the additional GBP 94.5 million package announced today, which will provide urgent humanitarian aid to Syrians, support Syria's longer-term recovery through education and livelihoods, and support countries hosting Syrian refugees in the region. (end)
maa
As the first UK Minister to visit in 14 years, Lammy emphasised that his country will support the Syrian Government to deliver its commitments to build a more secure and prosperous future for Syrians, increasing security in the wider region and the UK.
The Foreign Secretary met Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani to reiterate the importance of an inclusive and representative political transition in Syria and offer continued UK support to the Syrian people, according to a press release from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
"A stable Syria is in the UK's interests. We want to ensure that Daesh's territorial defeat endures, and they can never resurge, and we want to prevent vulnerable Syrians from being exploited by people smuggling gangs across Europe," the statement reads.
"Building closer diplomatic partnerships with Syria is critical to safeguard UK security, in line with the Government's Plan for Change," it added.
The statement quoted Secretary Lammy as saying, "As the first UK Minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad's brutal regime, I've seen first-hand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country."
"After over a decade of conflict, there is renewed hope for the Syrian people. The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.
"A stable Syria is in the UK's interests, reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons, tackling the threat of terrorism and delivering the Government's Plan for Change," he added.
During his visit to Syria, the Foreign Secretary met Syrian Civil Defence volunteers (White Helmets) to learn more about the vital work they carry out across the country, including with the safe removal of unexploded ordnance and emergency lifesaving medical work.
The fall of Assad presents an opportunity for the new Syrian government to fully declare and destroy Assad's evil chemical weapons programme.
As part of the visit, the UK has committed an additional GBP two million this financial year to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to support their vital work addressing the horrific legacy of Assad's chemical weapons in Syria.
The UK contribution will support the OPCW's operational requirements in Syria as they help the Syrian Government fulfil their commitments to eliminate Assad's chemical weapons once and for all.
Demonstrating the UK's continued commitment to sustainable development and Syria's recovery from conflict, the Foreign Secretary met women-led businesses in Syria, which have been supported by the UK's livelihoods and economic recovery programme.
UK support is set to continue, with the additional GBP 94.5 million package announced today, which will provide urgent humanitarian aid to Syrians, support Syria's longer-term recovery through education and livelihoods, and support countries hosting Syrian refugees in the region. (end)
maa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment