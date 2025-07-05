403
Lebanon Pres.: No Forces In South Except For Lebanese Army, UNIFIL
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, July 5 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed on Saturday that there will be no armed force in southern Lebanon other than the Lebanese Army and Lebanese security forces as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL.
Aoun made the statement during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, noting that the Lebanese army has deployed in southern the Litani River, with the exception of areas still occupied by Israel, particularly the Five hilltops from which Israel refuses to withdraw.
Aoun indicated that the Israeli continued occupation of these five hills hinders the establishment of security and stability the south.
He highlighted that Israel's refusal to return Lebanese prisoners, and its continued hostilities that extend to Beirut's southern suburbs and the roads leading to the capital make it difficult for the state to fully extend its authority.
He urged the UK to press Israel to withdraw its forces and offer guarantees not to re-attack Lebanon and abide by the Resolution 1701.
The president also called for continued support to Lebanon, mainly at the UN, to extend the UNIFIL as situations in Lebanon and the region need the existence of these forces, in implementation of the Resolution 1701.
He confirmed to the British minister that the Lebanese government is proceeding with reforms, a Lebanese priority before becoming an international demand.
Meanwhile, Lammy affirmed the strength of British-Lebanese relations and the permeant backing provided by his country to Lebanon in all fields, mainly the military field, Lebanon's presidency quoted Lammy as saying. (end)
