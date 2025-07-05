Watch: Emirati Teen Born With Motor Disability Delivers Heartfelt Graduation Speech

In a moment that blended joy with emotion, Sultan Al Aray Al-Teneiji stood as he watched his teen son, Mayed, who was born with a motor disability , take the stage and deliver a heartfelt speech at his high school graduation at Shamal Secondary in Ras Al Khaimah.

For a father who had walked a long, challenging road beside his son due to his condition, this was not just a milestone. It was a triumph.

"It was a feeling that can't be described," Sultan said, recalling the moment his son addressed the audience with composure and confidence.

In his speech, which he called "my message", Mayed said: "This moment didn't come easy. It came with hardships, tears of patience, and the constant prayers of my mom and dad, who supported me every step of the way."

"I am a student of determination. Yes, my body may be weak but my will, my abilities, and my spirit are stronger. I've learned that“hard” doesn't mean“impossible,” and in the end, the reward is worth every struggle," he added.

Mayed went on to say: "There were moments I felt weak and even moments I felt let down but I never gave up. I kept going because I was surrounded by people who lifted me up and believed in me.

The fesh graduate also sent an inspiring message to those going through hardships: "Don't lose hope. The road is tough, but the destination is beautiful. And to my friends, don't look at people of determination as different. We are just like you, maybe even stronger."

'A full-time commitment'

From the moment Mayed was born, Sultan and his family faced the reality of a lifelong disability that would make everyday tasks daunting. Yet, bolstered by both financial and emotional state support, and relentless parental dedication, Mayed persevered.

"The challenge wasn't easy," Sultan admitted. "But with God's grace and the incredible support from the government, we made it through."

Sultan described how Mayed surprised the family by telling them, just before the graduation ceremony, that he had prepared a speech. For the father, the significance wasn't only in the academic milestone, but also in seeing his son step into society, engage, and express himself publicly.

The family's daily life involved rigorous care routines. Mayed's condition required frequent physical therapy, specialised equipment, and ongoing stimulation of blood circulation due to limited mobility.

"It is a full-time commitment," Sultan said. "We made sure there were regular visits from medical professionals to stimulate his circulation and strengthen his body, as he doesn't walk."

Perseverance beyond academics

The family's journey was made even more demanding when Mayed's younger brother, Abdullah, was diagnosed with the same condition. Yet Sultan remains hopeful, saying, "In two years, Abdullah will graduate from high school too."

Sultan praised Shamal School and its principal for their flexibility and compassion. "They eased so many of the burdens, especially regarding attendance and early dismissal," he explained. "Sitting for long hours is physically painful for them, especially after surgeries on their spines. But the school adapted, letting them leave early or arrive later when needed."

According to Sultan, Mayed's perseverance went far beyond academics. "Despite everything, he never said he didn't want to study. He was determined to learn, to prove to himself and others that he's capable."

As for the future, Sultan said he hopes Mayed will continue his education ideally through a programme that accommodates his condition or via remote learning. "University won't be easy," Sultan admitted. Mayed needs a companion with him, whether it's in a classroom or at a technical institute. That's why we're considering remote learning because without a companion, it will be difficult for him to continue."

Despite the logistical hurdles, Sultan remains hopeful and determined. "This is just the beginning for him. He's proven that he can stand in front of a crowd, tell his story, and inspire others. Whatever comes next, I know he will face it with the same courage."