'Wounds Are Open': Top UAE Diplomat Calls For Dialogue To Reach Peace Based On Justice

A top UAE diplomat has stressed the need for a political horizon that lays the foundation for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East which he described as a region that "remains in crisis".

"We need a political horizon that respects sovereignty, lays the foundation for a sustainable peace based on justice, and achieves the desired stability and prosperity," Dr Anwar Gargash, the UAE President's diplomatic advisor said on X.

The comments by Gargash come as efforts are taking place to achieve a ceasefire in the nearly 21-month-old war between Israel and Hamas .

The Palestinian group said that it had responded in "a positive spirit" to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal and was prepared to enter into talks on implementing the deal, which envisages a release of hostages and negotiations on ending the conflict.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said that Israel had agreed "to the necessary conditions to finalise" a 60-day ceasefire

'Wounds are open'

Laying out his vision on what is going on in the region, Gargash said: "The region remains in crisis, its wounds are open, and the winds of confrontation are blowing from all directions."

In further comments that underline UAE's steadfast position in supporting diplomacy and wisdom, he stressed that military solutions can never offer a way out from these crises in the region.

A dialogue led by Middle Eastern countries is rather the answer, he said.

The region is in need of a peace that respects sovereignty, and achieves "the stability and prosperity we all seek", he clarified.

The UAE diplomat pointed out to the heavy cost the region paid for what he called "weakened state institutions, the dominance of ideology and militias holding sway over decisions of war and peace".

During a recent meeting in Abu Dhabi , Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed international efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with Yair Lapid, Israel's opposition leader.