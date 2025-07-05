Saudi Crown Charts Tourism Surge Ahead Of 2034 Boom

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Global tourism is projected to reach 30 billion trips by 2034 and contribute $16 trillion to world GDP, growing 1.5 times faster than the global economy, according to the World Economic Forum's latest report. Amid this surge, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a pivotal force, ranking the second fastest-growing tourism destination and leading global investments in innovation, infrastructure, and sustainability

The WEF report, Travel and Tourism at a Turning Point: Principles for Transformative Growth, produced with Kearney and the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, highlights the Kingdom's rapid evolution. Under Vision 2030, it aims to attract 150 million visitors by 2030, underpinned by major mega-projects like NEOM, Soudah Peaks in Asir, Trojena, Al‐Ula, and the Red Sea Project. These initiatives reflect bold efforts to diversify beyond oil and position Saudi Arabia as a global tourism and cultural hub.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb emphasises that tourism goes beyond economic benefit; it fosters cultural diplomacy and long‐term resilience. He asserts that developing“regenerative destinations, future‐ready infrastructure, and talent pipelines” is central to both national growth and shaping future global tourism. Saudi Arabia's investments via the Quality of Life Program-backed by a US$34.6 billion budget-underscore its commitment to improving recreation and entertainment infrastructure while supporting emerging tourism projects.

Saudi mega-developments like NEOM's Sindalah island and the mountain resorts of Soudah Peaks and Trojena illustrate the Kingdom's integrated approach. Sindalah, an ultra‐luxury island destination opened in October 2024, with 85‐berth marina and high‐end amenities, aims to host 2,400 visitors daily by 2028. Soudah Peaks, a US$7.7 billion project nestled in the Asir Mountains, targets two million annual visitors by 2033 and aims to contribute US$7.8 billion to GDP. Trojena, designed as a year‐round mountain resort with skiing and adventure tourism, continues despite budget pressures, though a 2023 audit flagged soaring costs and alleged financial irregularities.

Globally, Asia is highlighted as the fastest‐growing tourism region, with India and China expected to account for over 25% of outbound trips by 2030. Within this broader context, Saudi Arabia stands out for its strategic role in shaping global travel through luxury endeavours, sports tourism, ecotourism, and travel tech investment.

Rapid industry expansion demands extensive infrastructure: an additional 7 million hotel rooms, 15 million flights annually, and substantial investments in transport and hospitality-areas where Saudi Arabia is heavily investing. Yet, the WEF report raises red flags: tourism already accounts for approximately 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and that share could climb to 15% by 2034 if unchecked. Tourist‐derived waste is expected to reach 205 million tonnes annually-about 7% of global solid waste-and acute labour shortages plague countries worldwide, with UK turnover at 53% and US firms struggling with rising wages.

WEF President Børge Brende warns of potential losses of up to $6 trillion by 2030 due to inadequate planning and lack of collaboration. He calls for transformative public‐private partnerships and sustainable fuel standards to underpin the sector's future. Kearney's Bob Willen echoes this, highlighting the need for investment in green infrastructure, workforce support, cultural preservation, and community benefit.

Saudi Arabia appears poised to lead this shift. Its Vision 2030 agenda is channeling funds into infrastructure, entertainment, and training to support the projected 150 million annual visitors. Initiatives like cinemas, tourism visas, and Quality of Life enhancements are central to this strategy. By aligning mega-projects with sustainability and community inclusion objectives, Riyadh seeks to set an example of responsible tourism transformation.

