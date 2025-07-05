Man Charged With Flying Drone At Women's Euro 2025
The government of canton St Gallen has issued an absolute flight ban around the Kybunpark for the match days, the St Gallen city police announced on Saturday. As a result, the St Gallen city police monitored the airspace.
At 9:15pm, members of the police noticed the drone. A patrol then succeeded in locating the drone pilot. The man had flown his drone within the no-fly zone without informing himself of the rules in advance, the police wrote.
