Man Charged With Flying Drone At Women's Euro 2025

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A man flew a drone around the venue in St Gallen on Wednesday evening during the first match of the Swiss-hosted Women's Euro football tournament. The 30-year-old violated the absolute ban on flying during match days. He was reported to the police. This content was published on July 5, 2025 - 13:57 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The government of canton St Gallen has issued an absolute flight ban around the Kybunpark for the match days, the St Gallen city police announced on Saturday. As a result, the St Gallen city police monitored the airspace.

At 9:15pm, members of the police noticed the drone. A patrol then succeeded in locating the drone pilot. The man had flown his drone within the no-fly zone without informing himself of the rules in advance, the police wrote.

