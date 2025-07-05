The Mayor Of Pocrí Panama, Manuel Soriano, Is Being Investigated For Embezzlement - Others Included

The Mayor Of Pocrí Panama, Manuel Soriano, Is Being Investigated For Embezzlement - Others Included -
The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office raided the residence of the Mayor of Pocri de Los Santos, Manuel Soriano
Soriano, who served as executive secretary of the National Council for Sustainable Development (Conades) between 2014 and 2018, faces seven separate investigations, each in a separate file, related to health infrastructure projects that should have been implemented during his administration. According to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, among the projects identified is one for the construction of 453 health units in Caño de Natá, Coclé province, between 2016 and 2018, with a contract of more than one million dollars , of which advances of more than $100,000 were disbursed, without any execution being recorded.
Judge Clara Montenegro ordered the preventive detention of the Mayor of Pocrí de Los Santos, Manuel Soriano, and four other individuals whom the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office accuses of embezzlement against the National Council for Sustainable Development (Conades) during the implementation of the basic health program. During the hearing, which began at 2:00 p.m. and continued until after 10:00 p.m., seven prosecutors investigating unfulfilled contracts in communities in the country's interior, explained to the judge a series of irregularities that led to many of the projects remaining unfinished.
Pocrí is a town and district in the Los Santos Province of Panama. It is located in the southern part of Panama, on the Azuero Peninsula. Specifically, the town of Pocrí is the capital of the Pocrí District.
To be more precise:
-
Pocrí, Los Santos:
This is the specific location of the town and is located at coordinates 7°43′48′′N 80°9′0′′W.
-
Pocrí District:
This district encompasses the town and surrounding area, and is located within Los Santos Province.
-
Los Santos Province:
This province is situated in the southern part of Panama, on the Azuero Peninsula.
Network of Ministry of Finance (MEF), Ministry of Health (MINSA), and Private Individuals Implicated in Money Laundering Scheme Dismantled
A network comprised of officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), the Ministry of Health (MINSA), and private individuals was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as part of an alleged corruption and money laundering scheme involving simulated payments to private companies. According to investigations, the group allegedly managed to divert $556,543 belonging to a private company.
Former head of the Ministry of Transportation Faces Embezzlement Charges; She Invoiced More than Half a Million Dollars in Fuel
A new blow to public finances was exposed at the Ministry of Agricultural Development, where authorities revealed an alleged systematic theft of fuel valued at more than $641,000.
A new corruption case has shaken the Ministry of Agricultural Development (Mida). The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has charged the former head of the fuel supply and control section with embezzlement, and she has been provisionally detained. According to the investigation, the former official, who was in charge of managing the coupons and receiving fuel for institutional vehicles, manipulated records and documents to cover up the alleged irregularities.
