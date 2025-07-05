Panama Canal Revenues Increased 13% Year-Over-Year -
The Search Continues for the Missing Panama Canal Diver at the Gatun Locks
The Gatun Lock is Located in the Atlantic and Allows the Passage of Panamax Vessels
An accident at the Gatun Locks is being investigated by the Panama Canal Authority, which is searching for a diver who was performing underwater maintenance. The ACP issued a statement confirming the accident at the Gatun Locks.
The Panama Canal Plans to Build Five Ports and Prepares a Gas Pipeline Tender
Canal Affairs Minister José Ramón Icaza announced the planned construction of five ports, one of which is Corozal on the Pacific side and the other on the Atlantic side of Telfers Island. The Panama Canal is also advancing the construction of a gas pipeline to take advantage of the global boom in trade in liquefied petroleum gas and other hydrocarbons, with the goal of diversifying the interoceanic waterway's logistics and transportation businesses. Canal Affairs Minister José Ramón Icaza has stated that the project's value will depend on the business model defined for the pipeline, but he has anticipated that it would be between $4 billion and $8 billion, although he has clarified that there is no exact figure at this time.
