Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein Sworn In As Regent

2025-07-05 02:01:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 5 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

