Interior Minister Inaugurates New Facilities At Jaber Border Post

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, July 5 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya Saturday inaugurated the EU-funded bus terminal building, an Integrated border management operations room, and a new customs building at the Jaber border crossing with Syria.The inauguration ceremony was attended by directors of Public Security, Major General Obeidallah Maaytah, and Customs Department, Major General Ahmed Al-Akalik, and European Union officials.Faraya thanked the EU for its support as a key partner of Jordan in meeting the requirements of development, security, and stability in the region.He also hailed support by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in implemnting border security projects, and noted security services and the Customs Department for their efforts to rehabilitate border posts and upgrade work in an integrated and cooperative manner.The Jordanian-EU partnership is clearly embodied in the development and rehabilitation of the Jaber crossing, Jordan's third land crossing in workload, said the minister, adding that the number of travelers via the post doubled in the first five months of the year, compared to the same period last year.Shortly before the Eid al-Adha holidays, the border center recorded the highest number of travelers in its history, he said.Providing support and grants for development of Jordanian border posts, in reality, is a service to neighboring countries, as they facilitate and simplify procedures for their nationals, curb smuggling, and intensify monitoring and control, he pointed out.The minister said the government especially cares for border centers with JD5 million allocated in the state budget for their development.The new bus terminal, he said, will handle 150 buses arriving daily from Syria, where they take a new route, reducing congestion in the old terminal and cutting passenger waiting time by a third.Faraya also said the development of the Jaber border center will encourage the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country, adding that some 97,000 refugees have recently returned home, and that he expected the number to increase with the school and university holidays and improvement in the economy and security in Syria.For his part, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said the EU funding is part of the broader support of integrated border management in Jordan, which enhances cooperation in combating extremism and crime, and supporting social and economic development. He said the project will encourage the return of Syrian refugees via the Jaber border crossing, a lifeline for returnees.In remarks at the ceremony, Cristina Albertin, UNODC regional representative, highlighted the deep-rooted and strategic partnership with Jordan in combating organized and cross-border crime and enhancing border security and control through the rehabilitation of border crossings.Such projects and programs, she pointed out, would turn the principles of the rule of law and human rights from theory into practical actions on the ground, supporting efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and prevent smuggling, particularly drugs.