Venezuelan Envoy: Jordan, A Key Country For Regional Peace, Stability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) -- Venezuelan ambassador to Jordan Omar Vielma Osuna Saturday stressed the key role Jordan plays in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East.In an interview with Petra on his country's national day, the envoy said Venezuela and Jordan support the Palestinian cause and efforts to achieve peace in the region, calling for opening new horizons to end wars in the Middle East.On bilateral relations, he said: "This year we celebrate the 71st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which are distinguished and based on mutual respect.""We recently signed an agreement to abolish visas for diplomatic passport holders, and we are awaiting logistical matters to sign agreements in the fields of cultural cooperation, tourism, political consultations, and agriculture. We are also currently studying the issue of reducing the costs of exporting Jordanian products to Venezuela and vice versa, in addition to the possibility of opening a direct route of flights between the two countries to reduce transport costs and improve the economic bridge between the two countries," said the envoy.He said a sizable Jordanian community lives in Venezuela, most of them merchants, who play a significant role in the country's economy. There is also a Venezuelan community in Jordan, estimated at 1,600, he said.The ambassador said Venezuela is celebrating the 214th anniversary of its declaration of independence in 1811, a national occasion that emphasizes identity and sovereignty.He noted economic growth and progress in his country, backed by reforms, national production resources, and an improved infrastructure, with a focus on education, health, and technology.Osuna said Venezuela achieved 100 percent self-sufficiency as a country with one of the world's largest oil reserves, making it a strategic player in the global energy market, and that it seeks to use that wealth for national development and social justice.