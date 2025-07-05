Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Strikes Russian Airbase In Voronezh Region

2025-07-05 02:00:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kiev/Moscow: Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Saturday carried out a strike on the Borysoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh Region, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The operation is part of Ukraine's ongoing efforts to degrade Russia's airstrike capabilities against Ukraine, the general staff said in a statement.

The airfield serves as a home base for Russian Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, said the statement. "A depot containing glide bombs, a trainer aircraft and possibly additional aircraft were hit during the strike."

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense downed over 100 Ukrainian drones across multiple Russian regions overnight.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on social media that two drones flying towards Moscow were repelled.

Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said no casualties were reported following the attack, and a power line broke down in one of the region's municipalities due to a falling drone wreckage.

