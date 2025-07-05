Diesel, Liquefied Gas Prices Dip In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of diesel and liquefied gas decreased, while the rate of sugar increased in Kabul market during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok Afghan News the rate of one litre of petrol remained stable at 64afs, but the diesel price went down from 68afs to 67afs.

He added the price of one kilogram of liquefied gas decreased from 58afs to 50afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar surged from 2,500afs to 2,550afs.

The price of a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice remained unchanged at 2,600afs. A 49-kg sack of Kazakh stayed stable at 1,450afs and a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking cost 1,700afs, the same rate as last week's.

He added one kilogram of African black tea accounted for 400afs and the same amount of Indonesian green tea for 350afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of flour at 1,500afs, a 24-kg bag of rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of sugar at 2,600afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,750afs, he said, adding one kilogram of black tea accounted for 400afs and the same quantity of green tea for 450afs.

Gold

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold remained stable 4,700afs and the same amount of Arabian gold stayed unchanged at 6,000afs.

Afghani vs dollar

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar was traded at 69.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs against their previous week's rates of 70afs and 240afs.

The spike in the afghani value is essentially linked to periodic dollar auctions by the central bank.

hz