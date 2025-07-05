Pakistan Holds Deportation Of Afghan Refugees With Por Cards

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The government of Pakistan has directed authorities not to take any action against Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, says a media report.

The authorities were directed on Friday authorities not to take any action against Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, while considering extending the validity of the document, The Express Tribute reported, citing to an official notification.

“The matter regarding the extension in validity of Proof of Registration (PoR) is under consideration by the federal government,” the notification said, instructing all departments and agencies to refrain from“harassment or adverse action” against registered Afghan refugees until a final decision is made.

Pakistan is home to over 2.8 million Afghan refugees who fled decades of conflict in Afghanistan. Of these, around 1.3 million possess PoR cards while some 813,000 hold Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), issued in 2017 to grant temporary legal status.

Earlier this year, the interior ministry ordered all“illegal foreigners” and ACC holders to leave the country by March 31, warning of deportations starting from April 1.

Authorities have since repatriated approximately 1.3 million Afghans under the ongoing deportation drive launched in November 2023.

