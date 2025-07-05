Thinkcarebelieve: Week 24 Of America's Victory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on America's Week 24 under President Trump's leadership. This has been a truly historic week. Alligator Alcatraz went live this week, the Fed got a spanking for not lowering interest rates, the best jobs report ever came out, numerous wins and victories, our lovely First Lady made a visit to a healing garden with some beautiful children and the One Big Beautiful Bill was passed and officially signed into law . Celebrations for Our Nation's 249th Birthday abound and they mark the beginning of a year-long celebration leading up to our 250th Birthday celebration one year from now.

The article shows the passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill that brings promise and prosperity to America and fuels its climb into the Golden Age of Prosperity. The signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill has already brought America into a fine style of celebrations . It's time to bring back our love for our country and for us to fall in love with Americana again . Wonderful things to come and good growth, joy and prosperity. Get ready for good things to happen.

The article has victories like CNN's report this week that President Trump's approval ratings are so high that they have surpassed those of Ronald Reagan. Eggs have become so plentiful now that Waffle House has announced that its egg surcharge is officially off the menu. The article also has CNBC's report of an incredible 147,000 non-farm jobs this week . Representative Andy Ogles has officially sent a letter to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum requesting that President Trump be added to Mount Rushmore .

This amazing week concluded with an American Freedom Picnic and a roaring American Birthday Fireworks Celebration. For all who love our country, and all who have sacrificed, let us all appreciate this moment together. Let us thank God for being One Nation Under God. This is the beginning of a year-long celebration of our country, and it's return to greatness and the article has President Trump's full plan for all the good that is planned for this year .

A moment of prayers for Texas and those devastated by the flood and the search and rescue of the residents and the children that is taking place now.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

