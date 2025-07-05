An Ex-CIA Advisor's Presentation Suggests U.S. Could Enter“Post-Debt Era” Without Raising Taxes-Thanks To Overlooked Federal Asset

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, July 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As President Trump prepares to introduce what insiders are calling the most ambitious legislative package of his second term-a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure, energy, and defense initiative-one expert says America may already have the financial foundation to pay for ventures like it, buried beneath its own soil.

A released presentation by former government advisor Jim Rickards highlights an overlooked federal asset he believes could quietly support Trump's domestic agenda-without adding to the national debt.

“America is anything BUT broke,” Rickards says in the report.“And if you understand what's bound to happen next? You could watch your own net worth soar in the years ahead” .

A Hidden Reserve, Growing in the Background

The asset in question isn't a financial trust or offshore account. It's the land.

More specifically: massive deposits of mineral resources, quietly held by the federal government across the western United States.

“It's held on deposit across all 50 states,” Rickards notes.“$516 billion in the Salton Sea area of California... $3.1 trillion in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion in Midland, Texas...” .

For decades, these resources have been blocked by regulatory gridlock. But that's beginning to change.

“We Already Own the Solution”

Rickards believes the shift underway could mark a return to American self-reliance-one that avoids printing more money or leaning on foreign powers.

“We have everything we need right under our feet,” he writes.“And now we may finally have the clearance to access it”.

“Trump is moving fast to unlock this endowment, as I call it... and fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars' worth of resources, right here in America” .

While the term “Big Beautiful Bill” has yet to be officially defined, early leaks suggest it may include large-scale defense modernization, energy security initiatives, and national manufacturing upgrades-all of which depend on critical raw materials currently locked beneath public land.

Not a Stimulus. Not a Handout. But a Shift.

“This is not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks,” Rickards says.“But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined” .

“It's not earmarked for any specific individual. I'm just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” .

He adds that the scale of the opportunity is “beyond the imagination of most people-including most officials employed by the federal government” .

From Buried to Unlocked

The presentation highlights multiple examples of high-value projects that have been stalled for decades:





“The Resolution Copper Mine in Arizona... 29 years”



“Pebble Mine in Alaska... since 1990”

“Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada... since 1978”



“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they're worth trillions of dollars. And now... for the first time in half a century-we can go get them” .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He played a key role in the Petrodollar Accord, helped manage high-level national crisis scenarios, and is a New York Times bestselling author. Today, he provides forward-looking analysis on the intersection of American policy, security, and financial preparedness.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...