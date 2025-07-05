403
Tennis Player Makes History for Türkiye
(MENAFN) Zeynep Sonmez marked a major milestone on Thursday by becoming the initial Turkish tennis athlete to move into the third stage at Wimbledon.
Sonmez achieved this notable feat in London, overpowering Xinyu Wang in consecutive sets, "7-5, 7-5".
She also earned the distinction of being the first Turkish competitor in 75 years to progress to the third round of a grand slam singles tournament — a record last held by Bahtiye Musluoğlu, who advanced to that stage at the French Open back in 1950.
The 23-year-old is now set to compete against whoever emerges victorious between Suzan Lamens, the world’s 69th-ranked player from the Netherlands, and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, currently ranked 17th.
Wimbledon — one of the quartet of major tennis tournaments alongside the Australian Open, French Open ("Roland Garros"), and the US Open — is taking place from June 30 to July 13.
The final for the women’s singles will be held on July 12, with the men’s champion decided the following day, on July 13.
