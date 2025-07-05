After Raj Thackeray's Remark, Fadnavis Says He's 'Thankful' For Being Credited In Uddhav Patch-Up
“I am thankful to Raj Thackeray for giving me credit for bringing them together," said Devendra Fadnavis reacting to Raj Thackeray's remark that the Maharashtra chief minister 'achieved' what 'Bal Thackeray' couldn't.What did Raj Thackeray say?
“Uddhav (Thackeray) and I are coming together after 20 years... What Balasaheb Thackeray couldn't do, what thousands of others couldn't do - Devendra Fadnavis managed to do ,” Raj Thackeray said during the massive rally at Mumbai's Worli, following the Maharashtra government's decision to roll back the introduction of Hindi as a third language in state schools.Also Read | LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj hug in rare moment amid sounds of bell, a fist pump Hindi language row
Following the opposition to introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state government on June 29, cancelled government resolutions (GRs) on three-language policy.
The BJP led-Maharashtra government had initially issued a GR on April 16, mandating Hindi as a compulsory third language for students from classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis defends Eknath Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan
Initially announced as a protest against the original 'Hindi imposition', Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Mumbai was converted to a celebration following the rollback by the Maharashtra government.Uddhav Thackeray 'speaking out of frustration'
Responding to Raj Thackeray's jibe, Devendra Fadnavis also said that though the rally was for the victory of the Marathi language, Uddhav Thackeray 'chose to speak about politics' and that he 'spoke out of frustration.'Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray hints at alliance with Raj's MNS: 'We came together to...'
“It was a victory rally for the Marathi language, but Uddhav Thackeray chose to speak about politics and how he was ousted from power. He is speaking out of frustration, as they have nothing to show despite ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for over 25 years. In contrast, we have brought development to the city and worked relentlessly for the Marathi Manoos in Mumbai,” said Fadnavis.Raj and Uddhav Thackeray reunion over 'Marathi pride'
Previously estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray reunited at the Worli rally on Saturday over 'Marathi pride'.
Raj Thackeray also issued a blunt directive to his party workers just days after his party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), landed in controversy for assaulting a restaurant owner for not speaking in Marathi.
