Hasin Jahan's 'Love You' Post For Mohammed Shami After Divorce Has A 'Characterless' Jibe
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, which began with the words“I love you”, Jahan spoke about their long-standing legal battle.“We have been involved in a legal battle for 7 years. What did you (Shami) gain from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you destroyed your own family,” she wrote.
She further questioned,“How many criminals did you buy to kill us, defame us, harass us, and defeat us from all sides - did you gain anything from it?”
Jahan also said that the money spent could have been better used for their daughter's welfare.“If the money had been spent on your daughter's education, life, and future, and if you had given me a good life, wouldn't that have been so much better?” she added.
Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month in alimony to his wife and daughter. Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee directed the cricketer to pay ₹1.5 lakh to Jahan and ₹2.5 lakh to their daughter each month.
The order came after Jahan challenged a 2023 sessions court ruling, which had directed Shami to pay ₹50,000 to his wife and ₹80,000 to his daughter.
During the hearing, Jahan's lawyer argued that Shami's financial situation allowed for a higher maintenance amount. According to his income tax return for the 2021 financial year, his annual income was around ₹7.19 crore, or roughly ₹60 lakh per month.
Hasin Jahan, who worked as a model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders, married Shami in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2015.
In 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment and match-fixing, alleging that he had received money from a Pakistani woman. She also claimed that Shami had stopped sending her money for family expenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment