PSAJK Urges Early School Timings To Combat Heatwave

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the ongoing heatwave across Jammu and Kashmir, the Private Schools' Association Jammu Kashmir (PSAJK) has appealed to the J&K government not to extend the summer vacation any further. Instead, the association has proposed that schools should operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM so that students' learning is not disrupted.

PSAJK President G.N. Var said in a press statement,“Our students have already lost almost three months due to the long winter vacation. If we extend the summer break again, it will be impossible to complete the syllabus before exams, which are scheduled in October.”

He emphasized that this academic session is already under pressure and any more loss of teaching days will affect syllabus, exam preparation and students' overall academic performance.

“Many students are also preparing for competitive exams. Every teaching day matters now. We must act responsibly and give our children more learning time, not less,” said Var .

PSAJK President further said that“starting schools early in the morning is a practical and safer alternative. It allows children to study in the cooler hours of the day, avoiding exposure to intense afternoon heat”.

“Instead of closing schools, let us change the timing. Many hot-weather regions in India and abroad already follow early morning classes during summer months. It works well and can be easily implemented in Jammu and Kashmir too.”

PSAJK also noted that several rural and urban schools have already lost valuable days due to weather conditions, power outages and other infrastructure challenges.

“We cannot afford any more breaks. Time is short and students are already behind. We must use the available days wisely,” the statement read.

Var emphasized that“children's education should never be treated casually. We must take education seriously and ensure that our children's academic future is safeguarded.”

The association stressed that the matter goes beyond the heatwave it directly affects the learning and future of our children's.

“We need to look ahead and find smart solutions before problems become bigger,” said Var.“Acting early is always better than waiting for things to get worse.”

He assured that PSAJK, along with all private schools in Jammu and Kashmir, is fully ready to support the government if early morning school timings are introduced.“We will cooperate at every level to make sure students do not lose any more learning time,” he added.