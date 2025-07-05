Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Among World's Most Contaminated Countries With Explosive Hazards

2025-07-05 10:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Yurii Bohurskyi, Head of the Department of Education, Science, and Sports at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

“As a result of the armed aggression by the Russian Federation, Ukraine has unfortunately become one of the most heavily contaminated countries in the world with explosive hazards. Since 2022, the Ukrainian government has been substantially expanding the staffing of SES pyrotechnic units,” Bohurskyi said.

Due to the urgent demand and limited time available to address it, the decision was made to provide accelerated specialized training courses for SES personnel with technical education backgrounds.

“Thanks to this approach, over the three years of full-scale war, our educational institutions have trained more than 1,500 specialists for the SES pyrotechnic units.”

To effectively staff the units, specialized accelerated courses have also been developed.

As reported by Ukrinform, 538 SES employees have been redeployed into combat units to help defend Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrinform

