Rutte Hopes For U.S. Flexibility On Resuming Weapons Supply To Ukraine

“The U.S. has to make sure that the stockpiles are at the level we need for the US to have, because they are crucial for our collective defense. At the same time, of course, we hope for the flexibility, we have to make sure also that Ukraine can move forward,” Rutte said.

Given Russia's clear unwillingness to agree to a ceasefire, NATO allies must be“confident” that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue fighting, Rutte added.

He spoke from NATO's military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, following a ceremony welcoming U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich as the new Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Grynkewich told reporters that he is monitoring the situation and added:“We'll see more developments over the next week or two.”

As Ukrinform previously reported, White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed that the Pentagon has paused the supply of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, stating that the decision was made to“put America's interests first” following a Department of Defense review of U.S. military support and foreign assistance programs.

The U.S. State Department denied having any role in the decision to suspend aid to Ukraine.

Photo: NATO, Flickr