Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Spiritual Healer Arrested In Amman


2025-07-05 10:06:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 5 (Petra) – A man who claimed he offered "spiritual healing" was arrested on Saturday after a girl of an Arab nationality he treated at a center was admitted to a hospital in Amman with severe injuries and abdominal bleeding, the media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate confirmed.
An investigation led to the arrest of the "spiritual healer", who confessed to treating the girl, along with the owner of the center in a case that will be referred to the judiciary, he said.
The spokesperson urged the public "not to visit such individuals who claim to perform spiritual healing and magic, and avoid falling prey to fraud or serious injury."

MENAFN05072025000117011021ID1109763514

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search