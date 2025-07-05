Spiritual Healer Arrested In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) – A man who claimed he offered "spiritual healing" was arrested on Saturday after a girl of an Arab nationality he treated at a center was admitted to a hospital in Amman with severe injuries and abdominal bleeding, the media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate confirmed.An investigation led to the arrest of the "spiritual healer", who confessed to treating the girl, along with the owner of the center in a case that will be referred to the judiciary, he said.The spokesperson urged the public "not to visit such individuals who claim to perform spiritual healing and magic, and avoid falling prey to fraud or serious injury."