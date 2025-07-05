London Core Construction Expands Services Across Greater London

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 4, 2025 10:35 am - London Core Construction, a trusted name in high-quality residential and commercial building services, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations to cover all areas of Greater London.

London Core Construction, a trusted and fast-growing name in the UK construction industry, is pleased to announce the formal expansion of its services to cover the entirety of Greater London. Previously operating exclusively in North West London, the company is now extending its full portfolio of residential and commercial construction services to clients across Central, South, East, West, and North London.

This significant expansion comes in response to increasing demand from homeowners, landlords, developers, and commercial partners seeking reliable, high-quality building solutions across the capital. With a strong foundation of completed projects in North West London, London Core Construction has developed a reputation for delivering excellence through bespoke service, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

“This expansion marks a pivotal moment for our company,” said a senior spokesperson for London Core Construction.“Our vision has always been to bring professionalism, integrity, and quality to every project we undertake. As client referrals and project requests began to increase outside our initial service area, we recognised the opportunity to bring our services to a wider London audience.”

London Core Construction provides an end-to-end construction offering, including but not limited to:

New Build Developments

Residential and Commercial Refurbishments

Loft Conversions and Home Extensions

Basement Construction and Structural Work

Kitchen and Bathroom Installations

Design and Build Services

The company operates with a comprehensive project management approach, ensuring seamless coordination between architects, engineers, tradespeople, and clients at every stage of the build. With a focus on budget transparency, timely delivery, and client satisfaction, London Core Construction has become a dependable partner in the competitive London construction market.

The expansion also includes the recruitment of additional skilled tradespeople and the scaling of operational infrastructure to support project delivery across a wider geographic footprint. Despite this growth, the company maintains a firm commitment to its core values: quality workmanship, reliable communication, and personalised service.

“We understand that undertaking a construction project-whether a new build or a renovation-is a major investment. Our goal is to ensure our clients feel supported, informed, and confident throughout the process,” the spokesperson added.

As London's property landscape continues to evolve, London Core Construction is well-positioned to meet the needs of both modern development and heritage preservation, adapting to the diverse architectural character and regulatory requirements of the city.

For property owners, developers, and businesses looking for a construction partner with proven results and expanding capacity, London Core Construction now offers consultations and quotations across all London boroughs.

For media enquiries, partnership opportunities, or to request a consultation, please visit:

Email: ...