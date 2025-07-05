MOEHE Announces Winners Of The 2024-2025 Green School Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), in cooperation with Seashore Group, has announced the names of the winning schools in the Green School competition for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The initiative aims to instill environmental sustainability practices within the school community and enhance environmental awareness among students across various educational stages.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that this year's competition witnessed the participation of 66 public and private schools, reflecting the positive engagement of educational institutions with nationally prioritized environmental issues.

In the "Primary Level - Public" category, Al Khanssa Primary School for Girls won first place, followed by Al Khor Model School for Boys in second place, and Abdullah bin Turki Al Subaie Primary School for Boys in third.

In the "Preparatory Level - Public" category, Al Aqsa Preparatory School for Girls secured first place, followed by Khalid bin Al Walid Preparatory School for Boys in second, and Hamza bin Abdulmuttalib Preparatory School for Boys in third.

In the "Secondary Level - Public" category, Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys took first place, followed by Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys in second, and Umm Ayman Secondary School for Girls in third.

In the "Private Schools" category, Alpha Cambridge School won first place at the primary level, followed by New Generation Private School in second, and Eadad Private School in third.

At the preparatory level, the Jordanian Private School won first place, followed by Shakespeare Private School in second, and IMS Indian Private School in third.

At the secondary level, Leaders Private School for Boys claimed first place, followed by the Philippine International School in second, and Belgravia Private School in third.

Jassim bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys also won the Outstanding Research Award for its project on the use of plants in wound healing. Al Shahaniya Preparatory Secondary School for Girls received the Best Recycled Device Award for creating a waste-sorting machine from recycled materials.

Student Hassan Abdullah Al Muraikhi from Al-Dhakhira Model School for Boys was awarded the title and prize of "Sustainability Ambassador" in the student category, while the teacher Latifa Kleib Al Kuwari from Al Khor Model School for Boys received the same title in the teacher category.

The competition was marked by a high level of competitiveness among participating schools, which presented innovative initiatives in resource conservation, waste reduction, environmental activities both inside and outside classrooms, and the integration of sustainable development concepts into the educational process.

The annually held "Green School Award seeks to build an environmentally conscious generation capable of understanding future environmental and climate challenges and actively contributing to the development of a sustainable, knowledge-based, and responsible society.

This partnership between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Seashore Group reflects both parties' commitment to embedding a culture of sustainability within the school environment. It supports Qatar National Vision 2030, which places environmental development at the core of its priorities and strengthens educational efforts to prepare generations capable of leading the future with awareness and responsibility.