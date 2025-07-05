SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DNOW, GNTY, MRC On Behalf Of Shareholders
DNOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW)'s merger with MRC Global Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, DNOW shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a DNOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY)'s sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for 1.0000 share of Glacier stock for each Guaranty share (subject to adjustment under certain circumstances). If you are a Guaranty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC)'s sale to DNOW Inc. for 0.9489 shares of DNOW common stock for each share of MRC common stock. If you are a MRC shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
