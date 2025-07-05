Dhinakaran Predicts Coalition Govt In TN After 2026 Polls If NDA Comes To Power
Speaking to reporters in Bhavani, Dhinakaran said: "We are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). If the NDA forms the government, it will naturally be a coalition cabinet.”
Dhinakaran was responding to AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami's recent assertion that there was no possibility of a coalition government in the state.
Dhinakaran argued that the prevailing political and administrative scenario in Tamil Nadu made coalition governance both necessary and inevitable.
“The current conditions in the state - with widespread unrest among government employees, farmers, and various sections - demand a collective approach to governance,” he said.
He lashed out at the DMK government, accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of creating a false image of peace and order.
“The police have become a force of suppression. The custodial death of B. Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga has completely eroded public trust in law enforcement,” he said.
He further said:“The very force that is meant to protect the people has now become a source of fear. And the Chief Minister's casual 'sorry' response is unacceptable.”
Dhinakaran also criticised Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan for not seeking the arrest of those allegedly responsible for the custodial death, despite serious accusations of political interference in the case.
He further alleged that governance in the state was being monopolised by a single family, resulting in administrative paralysis and failure in addressing public grievances.
“The DMK has failed to fulfill its poll promises. It is now clinging to its alliance partners to retain power,” he said.
Referring to an earlier statement by CPI-M state secretary P. Shanmugam that the ruling alliance should only face elections after fulfilling its previous promises, Dhinakaran questioned how the alliance could now claim those commitments had been met.
“The DMK is trying to ride on the back of allies without delivering on its core commitments to the people,” he added.
