Aqaba: Security Forces Block Attempt To Move Documents Out Of Banned Muslim Brotherhood Office

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 5 (Petra) – Security forces in the city of Aqaba Friday foiled an attempt by a number of individuals, including an MP, to smuggle documents out of a previously undeclared office of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, a security source told Jordan News Agency (Petra).The Aqaba Public Prosecutor decided Friday evening to search the site over suspicions it was used in an illegal activity by the banned group, the source said.The site, which was under security surveillance, was a location for an activity by individuals, including an MP, which warranted intervention, and they were intercepted as they exited the building with shredded documents hidden in black bags in their possession, the source said.They were taken to a security center for interrogation before the MP, accompanied by two other individuals, tried to return to the site a short while later, but the pair were denied entry and were led to the security center, without the MP.During the interrogation, the landlord was called and two individuals who belonged to the banned group told investigators they were the real owners of the apartment and they had rented the property to the MP for the group's work. So, the MP was summoned to the judicial police as the tenant of the apartment, said the source.In his confessions, the MP alleged it was just an apartment in a building that was rented for a party he belongs to, which assigned him to sign the lease on its behalf.Official records revealed the banned group had not previously declared the site in the official data submitted to the Independent Election Commission, it said, adding that the party had two headquarters in the city of Aqaba, but the newly-discovered site was not revealed.The Public Prosecutor ordered the judicial police to search the site and evidence emerged it was used by the banned Muslim Brotherhood, it said, adding that items seized included documents and papers, illegal flags, clothing, badges, and headbands with slogans of the banned group.The Aqaba Public Prosecutor decided to refer the case to the Public Prosecution in Amman, which is looking into two cases of the banned Muslim Brotherhood; items seized at the group's headquarters and its property, said the source.