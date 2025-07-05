Russian Volunteer Legion Captures Nigerian Fighting For Russia On Zaporizhzhia Front
"Kehinde Oluwagbemileke was a student at Moscow Higher School of Economics. He was lured into the war under the pretext of 'quick money' and 'safe service'. He served in the 503rd Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces," DIU stated.
"The Russians promised him an 'easy walk' and backup to hold positions, but instead threw him into a 'meat assault'," the intelligence agency added.
The video published shows the Nigerian's first reactions after being captured.
The DIU emphasized that this case is further evidence of the inhumane treatment by the Russian command toward ethnic minorities and migrants, who are being used as cannon fodder.Read also: Deputy commander of Russian Navy killed in Kursk region
As reported by Ukrinform, on the Siversk front, the Ukrainian defenders captured two Cameroonian citizens fighting for Russia.
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
