Srinagar Hits Record 37.4 °C, Hottest July In Over 70 Years

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Severe heatwave continues to harshly impact Kashmir Valley, with multiple areas on Saturday setting new temperature records for July.

At 37.4°C, Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded its third highest temperature for July while Pahalgam and Kokernag touched maximum ever and second highest respectively for the month on weekend.

A meteorological department official said today's maximum temperature was only two notches below the second highest (37.7°C) recorded on 5 July 1953. Srinagar recorded its all time highest maximum temperature of 38.3°C on 10 July 1946, the official said.

Similarly, he said, Pahalgam, which serves as base camp for ongoing Amarnath Yatra, recorded its all time highest maximum temperature of 31.6°C, surpassing previous highest of 31.5°C on 21 July 2024.

Kokernag recorded its 2nd highest ever maximum temperature at 34.0°C, just a notch below the highest ever temperature (34.1°C) witnessed in the south Kashmir areas on 28 July 2024. With maximum temperature touching new heights, parents and students have urged authorities to extend the ongoing summer vacations by at least a week.

Read Also Srinagar Hits Season's Second Highest Temp Kashmir Warming At 0.02°C/Year: Study

Meanwhile, MeT department said that generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light to moderate Rain and thundershower were expected at many places between July 6-8.“Few places may receive intense showers with heavy Rain at isolated places of Jammu Division mainly towards late night/ early morning,” the weather department said.

On July 9-10, the MeT department said that there was possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower at scattered to many places.

“Hot & humid weather with brief showers is expected at scattered places on July 11-12,” the weather department added.