LG Sinha Issues Directives On Pilgrim Safety

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After 36 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims suffered minor injuries in a road mishap near Chanderkot in Ramban district earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued directives on the safety of pilgrims.

Official spokesman said that there was a minor accident at Chanderkote when a Pahalgam bound vehicle collided with some stationary vehicles due to brake failure.

36 pilgrims had received minor injuries and they were discharged after preliminary treatment and have now proceeded on their way to the holy cave, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, as per the spokesman, said,“By the blessings of Lord Shiva, all the devotees are safe. Our priority is the safety of all pilgrims. Directed the officials concerned to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles of pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnath Yatra and ensure safety checks at all key locations and uninterrupted availability of food and medicines at Yatra route”.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor spoke to Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Mohammad Ilyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban to provide all necessary assistance to injured pilgrims.

He had asked the senior officials to remain on alert and ensure all necessary arrangements for hassle-free journey of pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor applauded the swift response of the district administration and health officials.