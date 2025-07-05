UK To Pay £1.6 Million Compensation To Afghans Over Risky Data Leak

British media have reported that the UK government will pay compensation of up to £4,000 each to 277 Afghan citizens whose personal information was exposed in a 2021 data breach by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the BBC World Service, the breach occurred in September 2021, during the chaotic and rapid evacuation of Western forces from Afghanistan. Personal details of individuals who had cooperated with the UK government were mistakenly revealed, placing them at serious risk.

The emails, sent by the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) team, exposed personal data of nearly 300 Afghan nationals. Among the disclosed details were email addresses of 265 individuals, and in some cases, profile photos and geographic locations were also visible.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) labeled the breach as“serious” and warned that the error could have posed a threat to lives. As a result, the MoD was fined £350,000 in December 2023-an amount reduced from an initial penalty of £1 million following a detailed review.

UK Defence Minister Luke Pollard has issued a formal apology and assured that compensation payments would be processed swiftly. He also pledged reforms in data management procedures and improved staff training within the ministry.

The total compensation payout is expected to reach around £1.6 million, according to estimates by officials. The payments aim to recognize the potential dangers and distress caused by the breach.

However, some legal experts and advocates argue that the amount may not fully reflect the psychological trauma and life-threatening risks faced by the affected individuals, many of whom are still in precarious situations.

This incident has further highlighted the vulnerabilities of Afghan allies left behind after the Western withdrawal and underlines the ongoing responsibility of the UK to protect those who risked their lives in support of its mission.

