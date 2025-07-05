Dalai Lama At 90: Who Will Succeed Him? Tibet's Future Vs China's Interference
Watch the full story of the 14th Dalai Lama, his extraordinary journey from a small village in Tibet to becoming a global icon of peace, compassion, and resistance. As he turns 90 on July 6, the Tibetan spiritual leader finally confirms that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue-despite China's attempts to control the reincarnation process. China vs Tibet Beijing insists it will name the next Dalai Lama-sparking global outrage and fear of a puppet Dalai Lama to cement control over the Tibetan plateau. But the 14th Dalai Lama has made it clear: only the India-based Gaden Phodrang Trust-his official office-has the right to choose his successor. Will the Next Dalai Lama Be Born in a Free Country? Could the 15th Dalai Lama come from Mongolia, India, or even the West? This video explores the deeply spiritual and politically charged process of Tibetan Buddhist reincarnation and the global stakes of the next chapter in this centuries-old tradition.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment