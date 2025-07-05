GK Vasan Slams TN Govt Over Resource 'Mismanagement'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 5 (IANS) Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president and former Union minister G.K. Vasan on Saturday accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to“protect” the state's natural resources, resulting in large-scale depletion and significant revenue losses to the exchequer.

In a strongly worded statement, Vasan alleged that illegal sand mining and unchecked extraction of minerals were rampant in several districts.

He pointed to widespread violations in Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem, Pudukottai, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri, claiming the state government had turned a blind eye to the large-scale smuggling of minerals.

“Natural resources like sand, gravel, and minor minerals are being exploited without regulation. The environment is under serious threat, and the government continues to act as a mute spectator,” Vasan said.

He urged the government to take immediate and strict action to curb illegal mining and ensure better governance in the sector.

In a related development, the Department of Geology and Mining has mandated the installation of GPS equipment in all vehicles transporting minerals from quarries, crushers, and stocking yards across Tamil Nadu.

The directive will come into effect from July 31, 2025. At a recent meeting held in Virudhunagar, Joint Director of Geology and Mining (Madurai), L. Sattanathan, informed quarry operators, mineral traders, and truck operators from southern districts about the new rules.

The move is aimed at ensuring transparency and traceability in the transport of minerals, which has been a key concern in tackling illegal mining.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, Sattanathan reiterated that the GPS installation was already announced in the State Assembly and would now be strictly enforced. Districts covered under the mandate include Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Ramanathapuram.

In addition to GPS tracking, all operators were also directed to install weighing bridges at their premises to monitor the volume of minerals being transported.

The twin measures are expected to strengthen oversight over mining operations and plug loopholes in mineral transportation across Tamil Nadu.