'No Culprit Will Be Spared': Bihar Dy Cms Assure Probe Into Businessman's Murder Case (Lead)

Patna, July 5 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary on Saturday vowed a swift and thorough investigation into the sensational murder of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka, assuring the public that no culprit would be spared.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha called the incident“deeply unfortunate” and“a serious failure of administrative responsibility.”

“It is a very serious incident for the administration. The government will act with urgency. The culprits have been identified, and they will not be spared,” Sinha said.

He emphasised that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself was closely monitoring the case.

“Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is taking direct cognisance of the matter. Action will also be taken against police officials whose negligence and irresponsibility have been exposed. They will not be spared. I will personally meet the Chief Minister regarding this,” he added.

Sinha also questioned the failure of policing despite claims of frequent patrolling and the presence of a police station in the area.

“How did such a crime take place despite constant patrolling and a police station nearby? Why was there no strict action after his son was murdered in 2018? No one will be spared, no matter how high up they are. Those responsible will face consequences,” he warned.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed similar sentiments, stressing that the government was leaving no stone unturned.

“The Bihar government under respected Nitish Kumar has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The investigation is covering every angle. No criminal will be spared under any circumstances-I want to assure everyone of this,” Choudhary said.

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also condemned the killing, calling it“tragic” and vowing justice for the victim's family.

“Whatever happened in Patna, where Gopal Khemka was murdered, is deeply tragic. I condemn it in the strongest terms. But let me assure you that the culprits will not be spared. There is good governance under Nitish Kumar's leadership. There will be no compromise on law and order,” Hussain said.

He also criticised opposition leaders for politicising the tragedy.

“It is unfortunate that Tejashwi Yadav and Pappu Yadav are doing politics over someone's death. Whoever created the so-called 'Jungle Raj' in the past is now crying foul over this. This government does not shield criminals. There will be a swift investigation,” he added.

Gopal Khemka, a prominent industrialist and a significant figure in Patna's business and political circles, was shot dead late Thursday night around 11 pm near Ramgulam Chowk under the Gandhi Maidan police station area.

He was known as a low-profile yet highly influential businessman. Khemka was the former owner of the prestigious Magadh Hospital, once regarded among Patna's top private healthcare institutions. His business empire also included several medical shops across Patna, a petrol pump on Exhibition Road, and multiple factories in Hajipur, including two cardboard manufacturing units.

According to police sources, Khemka was stepping out of his car near his residence when unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire from close range. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered one bullet and a shell from the crime scene.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar assured the public of swift action.

“This is a very sad incident. A dedicated police team and the Special Task Force (STF) are fully engaged in the investigation. We are confident the case will be cracked soon and arrests made at the earliest,” DGP Vinay Kumar told IANS.

As the investigation progresses, political pressure is mounting on the administration to deliver justice swiftly and restore public confidence in law and order in Bihar's capital. The murder of such a high-profile figure has sparked outrage across the state, with demands for accountability at every level of the administration.