Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Student Delegation Participates In Dubai's Chemistry Olympiad


2025-07-05 08:08:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, July 5 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti student delegation, supported by Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, participated in the 2025 International Chemistry Olympiad, which kicked off in Dubai on Saturday and will continue until July 14.
A statement by the center to KUNA said that this participation came in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Kuwait University.
The center, which is part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), explained that the participation also came within the center's plan to prepare and qualify students through intensive theoretical and practical training programs.
Sabah Al-Ahamd Center wished the Kuwaiti students participating in the Olympiad, namely students Ali Behbehani, Ali Yousef, Manal Al-Kandari and Ghazil Al-Mutairi, all the best in achieving outstanding results.
The center aims to enable students to achieve outstanding performances that reflect the level of national competencies, in line with KFAS's vision of supporting scientific research and innovation and nurturing young talent. (end)
skm


MENAFN05072025000071011013ID1109763361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search