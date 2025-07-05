403
Kuwaiti Student Delegation Participates In Dubai's Chemistry Olympiad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, July 5 (KUNA) -- A Kuwaiti student delegation, supported by Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, participated in the 2025 International Chemistry Olympiad, which kicked off in Dubai on Saturday and will continue until July 14.
A statement by the center to KUNA said that this participation came in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Kuwait University.
The center, which is part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), explained that the participation also came within the center's plan to prepare and qualify students through intensive theoretical and practical training programs.
Sabah Al-Ahamd Center wished the Kuwaiti students participating in the Olympiad, namely students Ali Behbehani, Ali Yousef, Manal Al-Kandari and Ghazil Al-Mutairi, all the best in achieving outstanding results.
The center aims to enable students to achieve outstanding performances that reflect the level of national competencies, in line with KFAS's vision of supporting scientific research and innovation and nurturing young talent. (end)
