Authorities Thwart Attempt To Smuggle Documents Linked To Banned Muslim Brotherhood Group

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, July 5 (Petra) – Security forces in the city of Aqaba have foiled an attempt by several individuals including a sitting member of parliament to smuggle documents and materials from a property linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, a security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).The source said the Aqaba Public Prosecutor had ordered a search of the premises on Friday evening amid suspicions of illegal activity, with information indicating the site was being used by the banned organization.The location, which had been under surveillance, saw movement by several individuals including the MP prompting immediate intervention. Authorities intercepted them as they exited the premises and found documents concealed in black plastic bags. The materials had reportedly been shredded inside the property.The individuals were taken to a police station for questioning. The MP returned shortly thereafter with two others in an attempt to reenter the premises but was denied access. The two accompanying individuals were detained, while the MP was not.During the investigation, the property's listed tenants were summoned. Two of them, identified as former members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, stated that the apartment had been rented to the MP for purposes related to the group's activities. Based on this testimony, the MP was summoned by the judicial police as the registered tenant of the premises.In his statement, the MP claimed the location was a rented apartment on behalf of a political party to which he belongs, and that the party had authorized him to sign the lease.However, official records revealed that the party had not disclosed this address in filings submitted to the Independent Election Commission. While the party maintains two offices in Aqaba, this property was not listed among them.The prosecutor had ordered a search of the location, during which authorities found substantial materials pointing to its use by the banned Muslim Brotherhood. These included confiscated documents, papers, illegal flags, uniforms, insignias, and armbands bearing the group's symbols.The Aqaba Public Prosecutor has referred the case and those involved to the Public Prosecution Office in Amman, which is already handling two other cases related to the banned organization: one concerning confiscated materials from various premises and another related to the group's properties.