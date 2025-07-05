Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Commuinication Min. Stresses Developing Sahel, More Digitalized Services


2025-07-05 08:04:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fajer Al-Hajri
KUWAIT, July 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar stressed on Saturday the importance of continuing efforts to improve government application (Sahel), and keep pace with Kuwait's vision in the field of digitization.
Al-Omar said in a statement to KUNA that the ministry held an expanded meeting on Thursday with Sahel's Executive Committee to follow up on the latest developments and review plans to develop digital services provided for citizens and residents.
He pointed out that in the next phase, there will be new services launched on the application, in addition to focusing on integration between government agencies through data exchange and technical linkage.
Al-Omar explained that digitization is not just a technical process, but rather a comprehensive change in the way of providing service, stressing the government's support for Sahel's committee, lauding the efforts made by the various work teams.
He stressed that the next phase requires intensifying work on developing the application (Sahel Business) to enhance its ability to serve the private sector and enable entrepreneurs and companies to complete their transactions easily and effectively within the framework of digitizing the business environment in Kuwait.
Sahel represents a central national platform for e-government services and is the most important state tool in digitizing government services and facilitating procedures for obtaining services from various government agencies in one place, noted Al-Omar. (end)
